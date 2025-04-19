Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Murshidabad: NCW vs TMC Political Allegations

Amid violence in Murshidabad, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh accuses the National Commission for Women of aligning with BJP's Mahila Morcha for political motives. Meanwhile, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar leads an inquiry into the unrest, aiming to support affected women and report findings to the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:07 IST
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of escalating violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) of operating as a political entity aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha. Ghosh claims that the commission's visit is part of a strategic political assignment.

Ghosh further alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) has played a passive role, allowing miscreants to cross the border amid protests against the Waqf Amendment bill. Highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurance of compensation for the affected, Ghosh criticized the governor's alignment with centralized political maneuvers.

In contrast, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who is leading an inquiry into the violence, stressed the importance of uplifting traumatized women. Her visit aims to bring the communities' grievances directly to the central government. The NCW delegation's findings will form a report addressing communal unrest spurred by the Waqf Amendment Act protests.

