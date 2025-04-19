Tensions Escalate in Murshidabad: NCW vs TMC Political Allegations

In the wake of escalating violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) of operating as a political entity aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha. Ghosh claims that the commission's visit is part of a strategic political assignment.

Ghosh further alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) has played a passive role, allowing miscreants to cross the border amid protests against the Waqf Amendment bill. Highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assurance of compensation for the affected, Ghosh criticized the governor's alignment with centralized political maneuvers.

In contrast, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who is leading an inquiry into the violence, stressed the importance of uplifting traumatized women. Her visit aims to bring the communities' grievances directly to the central government. The NCW delegation's findings will form a report addressing communal unrest spurred by the Waqf Amendment Act protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)