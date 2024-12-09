Left Menu

Heated Parliamentary Showdown: Opposition Accuses Government of Stalling Strategy

Opposition MPs, led by Congress, criticize the government's role in Parliament disruptions, calling for debates on Adani, farmers, and Manipur. They accuse the ruling party of bias and stalling tactics. The BJP questions Congress over ties with George Soros. Parliament's winter session continues until December 20 amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:10 IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange on Monday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari lambasted the Central government for the ongoing disruptions plaguing Parliament, accusing it of deliberately stalling proceedings. Tiwari demanded debates on crucial topics, including Adani, farmers, and the deteriorating situation in Manipur. "The government's conduct is tarnishing its image," he remarked, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue.

Echoing Tiwari's sentiments, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh criticized the impartiality of the House's leadership, while Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the government of raising issues that do not align with national interests. Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar alleged a concentrated effort to shield Adani, asserting unified opposition resistance against such maneuvers.

While the opposition ramped up pressure, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy spotlighted alleged connections between Congress and George Soros, questioning the opposition's hesitation for discussion in the House. Despite ongoing ruckus, the winter session, which began November 25, is set to run until December 20, facing repeated interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

