Unsettled Syria: A New Chapter of Hope and Uncertainty

The future of Syria remains uncertain following the recent overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime by rebel forces, according to former Indian diplomats. They highlighted potential challenges, including maintaining unity among opposition forces and avoiding sectarian strife.

India has called for a peaceful Syrian-led political process to foster stability in the region. Diplomat Anil Wadhwa expressed doubts about a swift resolution, emphasizing geopolitical interests affecting the situation, particularly regarding U.S. involvement in Syria's oil fields.

Despite international optimism about the regime change, concerns persist, with diplomats urging continued caution and vigilance during this transitional period, as the impact of these developments on the broader region is closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)