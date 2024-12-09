Syria's Uncertain Future: Crossing Fingers for Unity

The political landscape in Syria remains uncertain following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's government. Amidst this turmoil, former Indian diplomats have expressed skepticism about the prospects of unity among the opposition forces and have noted the potential for sectarian conflict.

On Monday, India called for a peaceful, Syrian-led political process to stabilize the country after rebels took control of the capital, Damascus. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani's mixed messages on respecting minorities have further fueled doubts about future stability.

Diplomats highlighted the broader regional implications of the Syrian upheaval. While acknowledging the downfall of Assad's authoritarian regime, they cautioned against prematurely expecting peace, pointing to the interests of global powers and existing tensions within the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)