Syria's Uncertain Future: Crossing Fingers for Unity
The situation in Syria remains unstable after the overthrow of President Assad's regime. Former Indian diplomats express concern over potential sectarian strife and stress the importance of a Syrian-led political process. Rebel leader promises minority respect, but challenges persist as global powers react cautiously.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Syria remains uncertain following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's government. Amidst this turmoil, former Indian diplomats have expressed skepticism about the prospects of unity among the opposition forces and have noted the potential for sectarian conflict.
On Monday, India called for a peaceful, Syrian-led political process to stabilize the country after rebels took control of the capital, Damascus. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al Jolani's mixed messages on respecting minorities have further fueled doubts about future stability.
Diplomats highlighted the broader regional implications of the Syrian upheaval. While acknowledging the downfall of Assad's authoritarian regime, they cautioned against prematurely expecting peace, pointing to the interests of global powers and existing tensions within the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Crackdown on Poppy Cultivation: A Community's Stand
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
UAE's Jewish Community in Shock: Murder of Rabbi Kogan Shakes Region
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Alagoas: A Community in Mourning