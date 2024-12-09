Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs in Confidence Vote Amidst Economic Ambitions

The newly-formed Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has prevailed in a critical confidence vote in the state assembly, solidifying its control and setting the stage for ambitious economic reforms.

With Maharashtra positioned as the top destination for foreign direct investment, the government is aiming to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28, according to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. This comes in conjunction with strategic policies geared towards fostering mega projects and high-tech manufacturing sectors.

In other developments, the state is focusing on socio-economic empowerment schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, which supports over 2.34 crore women and job creation through initiatives like Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana to train and provide skilled manpower to industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)