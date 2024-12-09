Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Triumphs in Confidence Vote Amidst Economic Ambitions

The Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, successfully secured a confidence vote in the state assembly. With significant economic goals, Governor C P Radhakrishnan highlighted Maharashtra's leading position in foreign direct investment and their plan to become a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:05 IST
The newly-formed Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has prevailed in a critical confidence vote in the state assembly, solidifying its control and setting the stage for ambitious economic reforms.

With Maharashtra positioned as the top destination for foreign direct investment, the government is aiming to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2027-28, according to Governor C P Radhakrishnan. This comes in conjunction with strategic policies geared towards fostering mega projects and high-tech manufacturing sectors.

In other developments, the state is focusing on socio-economic empowerment schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, which supports over 2.34 crore women and job creation through initiatives like Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana to train and provide skilled manpower to industries.

