Catalan Party Junts Challenges Spain's PM with Confidence Motion

Catalan separatist party Junts has introduced a motion of confidence against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the lower house of parliament. This move highlights ongoing tensions within Sanchez's fragile minority government, which relies on Junts' support to pass legislation.

The party, led by Carles Puigdemont, who is living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, argues that the central government has consistently failed to meet investment pledges in Catalonia and has fallen short on concessions. "Sanchez depended on our support to become prime minister," Puigdemont stated at a press conference, asserting that the motion is a necessary step since they feel he has not fulfilled his commitments.

Officially, only the prime minister has the right to call for such a vote requiring a simple majority—distinct from a no-confidence vote, which needs an alternative candidate and an absolute majority. Though Sanchez has no intention of submitting to a confidence vote, the proposal by Junts will be discussed early in 2025. With backing from the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox, the motion is expected to pass, while Sanchez may opt to disregard the parliament's non-binding plea.

