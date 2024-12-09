Parliament Uproar: Allegations Ignite Clash Over Congress-Soros Link

A heated session unfolded as both houses of Parliament grappled with BJP's claims that high-ranking Congress officials are tied to George Soros-backed organizations, implicated in anti-India actions. Despite demands for legislative discussions, the stalemate persisted with no progress achieved.

The BJP escalated its offensive, urging Sonia Gandhi to clarify her ties with Soros-backed entities while labeling the matter as crucial to national security. In response, Congress denied the allegations, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from the Gautam Adani issue.

Parliamentary proceedings remained stalled as opposition members filed privilege motions against BJP members over these allegations and continued their calls for a joint probe into the Adani case. The confrontation underscores deep political tensions at play.

