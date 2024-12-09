Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Allegations Ignite Clash Over Congress-Soros Link

Both houses of Parliament were disrupted over the BJP's allegations linking top Congress leaders with George Soros-funded groups accused of anti-India activities. The BJP pushed for parliamentary debate, while Congress dismissed the claims, accusing the BJP of deflecting from the Adani controversy.

Updated: 09-12-2024 20:44 IST
A heated session unfolded as both houses of Parliament grappled with BJP's claims that high-ranking Congress officials are tied to George Soros-backed organizations, implicated in anti-India actions. Despite demands for legislative discussions, the stalemate persisted with no progress achieved.

The BJP escalated its offensive, urging Sonia Gandhi to clarify her ties with Soros-backed entities while labeling the matter as crucial to national security. In response, Congress denied the allegations, accusing the BJP of diverting attention from the Gautam Adani issue.

Parliamentary proceedings remained stalled as opposition members filed privilege motions against BJP members over these allegations and continued their calls for a joint probe into the Adani case. The confrontation underscores deep political tensions at play.

