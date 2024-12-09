Maharashtra Legislature Gears Up for Winter Session in Nagpur

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to start in Nagpur on December 16, as announced by the legislative assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar, on the final day of a special three-day session.

While the winter session is expected to adjourn on December 21, an official date will be confirmed after the business advisory committee convenes on December 18, according to a Vidhan Bhavan official.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena has been appointed as the leader of the legislative council. The recently held Mumbai assembly session resulted in the swearing-in of new MLAs and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Mahayuti alliance securing a trust vote.

