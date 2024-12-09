BJP Challenges Congress: Allegations of Foreign Collusion Escalate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharpened its offensive against the Congress party, accusing it of collaborating with foreign powers intent on destabilizing India. At the center of the controversy is Sonia Gandhi, whom the BJP claims is the co-president of a George Soros-supported organization, raising concerns over her involvement in its activities.

In a heated session of Parliament, BJP leaders demanded clarity from Sonia Gandhi on her alleged association with the Forum of Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific (FDL-AP), which is reportedly financed by the Soros Foundation and supports contentious issues like Jammu and Kashmir's independence.

The BJP's allegations have sparked a political storm, with accusations flying and sessions disrupted in the Parliament. Amidst this growing political turmoil, calls for a comprehensive discussion on the internal and external security implications of these associations have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)