Congress Leaders Convene to Tackle Dhankhar, Adani, and Soros Controversies
Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, met at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss strategies regarding the Adani and George Soros issues and the potential removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Further deliberations are scheduled as tensions rise in Parliament.
In a crucial political meeting, prominent Congress figures gathered at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Monday evening, strategizing on issues tied to Adani, George Soros, and the potential impeachment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to reliable sources, the party is contemplatively mulling over the notice for Dhankhar's removal from office.
The discord between Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar and the INDIA bloc escalated, prompting opposition insiders to suggest an imminent push for a resolution to oust the vice president. The Congress party, chiefly orchestrating this move, has yet to solidify its plan.
The Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, engaged in intensive discussions to formulate a parliamentary strategy on Adani and Soros, with another meeting slated for Tuesday. The controversies overshadowed the legislative agenda, resulting in multiple parliamentary adjournments this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
