Kerala CM Accuses Centre of Politicizing Chooralmala Landslide Tragedy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for allegedly politicizing the Chooralmala landslide disaster. He refuted claims by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the state failed to submit timely reports, asserting that detailed documentation was provided during and after PM Modi's visit to the affected area.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denounced the central government, alleging that it is attempting to politicize the Chooralmala landslide disaster, which he termed as one of the largest in the country. Vijayan charged that the Centre is using the tragedy for political gain.
Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Kerala government failed to submit a timely report on the disaster, the Chief Minister stated that such claims were unfounded. Vijayan emphasized that a report was submitted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the devastated area on August 10, followed by a detailed report and a request for a special package on August 17.
Vijayan lamented the lack of allocated funds despite the submission of a comprehensive 583-page post-assessment report within three months of the disaster. He accused Home Minister Shah of misleading the public and avoiding responsibility, as Kerala grapples with the aftermath of the July 30 landslide that claimed over 300 lives and wreaked havoc in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.
