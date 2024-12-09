Syrian Refugees Contemplate Return After Assad's Fall

The United Nations refugee agency is urging patience as millions of Syrian refugees contemplate returning home after the fall of the authoritarian president, Bashar al-Assad. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi highlighted the significant opportunity for Syria to move toward peace, encouraging Syrians to consider going back.

Despite this potential for peace, the refugees remain cautious, evaluating the safety of such a return. Some are eager, yet others remain hesitant, prompting Grandi to call for 'patience and vigilance' during this period. In Europe, countries have paused asylum applications from Syrians until further notice.

Grandi emphasized the necessity for Syria's new leadership to prioritize law and order, ensuring the protection of human rights across ethnic, religious, and political lines. The UNHCR is prepared to facilitate states in organizing voluntary return processes, aiming for a secure and inclusive transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)