Syrian Refugees Contemplate Return After Assad's Fall

The U.N. refugee chief emphasized the need for patience as Syrian refugees, displaced by the civil war, consider returning after President Assad's removal. UNHCR is ready to aid voluntary returns, stressing that a secure transition respecting diversity is key to safe repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:38 IST
The United Nations refugee agency is urging patience as millions of Syrian refugees contemplate returning home after the fall of the authoritarian president, Bashar al-Assad. U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi highlighted the significant opportunity for Syria to move toward peace, encouraging Syrians to consider going back.

Despite this potential for peace, the refugees remain cautious, evaluating the safety of such a return. Some are eager, yet others remain hesitant, prompting Grandi to call for 'patience and vigilance' during this period. In Europe, countries have paused asylum applications from Syrians until further notice.

Grandi emphasized the necessity for Syria's new leadership to prioritize law and order, ensuring the protection of human rights across ethnic, religious, and political lines. The UNHCR is prepared to facilitate states in organizing voluntary return processes, aiming for a secure and inclusive transition.

