Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a strong plea for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the presence of dual power centers hampers governance efficiency.

Abdullah stressed the need for the state to govern independently, reflecting the will of the people who have elected their representatives.

He reiterated commitments made in various platforms, including Parliament and the Supreme Court, assuring the public that full statehood will be re-established in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)