Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the dual power centers are hindering effective governance. He insists that the government should be allowed to function independently, highlighting commitments made in Parliament and the Supreme Court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made a strong plea for the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the presence of dual power centers hampers governance efficiency.
Abdullah stressed the need for the state to govern independently, reflecting the will of the people who have elected their representatives.
He reiterated commitments made in various platforms, including Parliament and the Supreme Court, assuring the public that full statehood will be re-established in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Under Scrutiny: Opposition-Accusations and Government's Stance
Priyanka Gandhi Blames Yogi Government for Sambhal Violence Unrest
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Riot
Edible Oil Industry Urges Government to Lift Ban on Futures Trading
Telangana Government Rejects Adani's Rs 100 Crore Donation Amid Controversy