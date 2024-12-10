Ritabrata Banerjee Set to Contest Rajya Sabha Bypoll for TMC
Ritabrata Banerjee has been announced as the TMC's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in West Bengal. He filed his nomination in the state assembly, supported by senior party leaders and seeking blessings from the Chief Minister. Banerjee previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP for CPI(M).
Ritabrata Banerjee, the candidate chosen by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Rajya Sabha by-election, officially filed his nomination papers on Monday in the West Bengal Assembly.
He was flanked by high-ranking TMC officials such as Subrata Bakshi, chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, and Minister Aroop Biswas during the nomination process.
Banerjee also paid a visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek her endorsement, following the party's Saturday announcement of his candidacy for the December 20 bypoll during a period of political shifts, including Jawhar Sircar's resignation.
