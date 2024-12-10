Ritabrata Banerjee Set to Contest Rajya Sabha Bypoll for TMC

Ritabrata Banerjee, the candidate chosen by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Rajya Sabha by-election, officially filed his nomination papers on Monday in the West Bengal Assembly.

He was flanked by high-ranking TMC officials such as Subrata Bakshi, chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, and Minister Aroop Biswas during the nomination process.

Banerjee also paid a visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek her endorsement, following the party's Saturday announcement of his candidacy for the December 20 bypoll during a period of political shifts, including Jawhar Sircar's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)