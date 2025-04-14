Fake Photos, Real Tensions: Political Accusations Spark Outcry in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has leveled serious accusations against Union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, alleging he spread misinformation to incite communal tensions in the state.

Gokhale claims Majumdar shared images of violence from various parts of India, falsely attributing them to incidents during Hindu festivals in West Bengal. He took to X to air his accusations, sparking a heated political debate. The contested images were reportedly deleted after they were exposed as fake.

Gokhale further criticized the BJP's tactics, accusing them of using ministers to provoke unrest and questioning the party's motives with upcoming state elections. The controversy adds fuel to an already charged political climate in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)