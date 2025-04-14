Fake Photos, Real Tensions: Political Accusations Spark Outcry in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale accuses Union minister Sukanta Majumdar of spreading misleading photos to incite communal tensions in Bengal. Majumdar allegedly shared non-Bengal violence images, claiming they depicted unrest during Hindu festivals in Bengal. Gokhale criticized the BJP's approach, questioning their accountability amid upcoming elections.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has leveled serious accusations against Union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, alleging he spread misinformation to incite communal tensions in the state.
Gokhale claims Majumdar shared images of violence from various parts of India, falsely attributing them to incidents during Hindu festivals in West Bengal. He took to X to air his accusations, sparking a heated political debate. The contested images were reportedly deleted after they were exposed as fake.
Gokhale further criticized the BJP's tactics, accusing them of using ministers to provoke unrest and questioning the party's motives with upcoming state elections. The controversy adds fuel to an already charged political climate in West Bengal.
