Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Syrian Turmoil

In a bold maneuver, Israel has taken control of a demilitarized buffer zone within Syrian territory, aiming to bolster its border security following the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime.

The Israeli incursion drew sharp international criticism, accusing the country of violating a 1974 ceasefire agreement. The area, patrolled by a UN force, remains a focal point amid regional tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the move as temporary, designed to prevent instability from spilling over, while bolstering security against Iranian smuggling routes to Hezbollah.

