Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Syrian Turmoil
Israel is seizing control of a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria following the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The move aims to secure borders and disrupt potential Iranian weapon smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah. Tensions rise as international bodies condemn the incursion.
In a bold maneuver, Israel has taken control of a demilitarized buffer zone within Syrian territory, aiming to bolster its border security following the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime.
The Israeli incursion drew sharp international criticism, accusing the country of violating a 1974 ceasefire agreement. The area, patrolled by a UN force, remains a focal point amid regional tensions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the move as temporary, designed to prevent instability from spilling over, while bolstering security against Iranian smuggling routes to Hezbollah.
