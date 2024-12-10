Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Syrian Turmoil

Israel is seizing control of a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria following the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The move aims to secure borders and disrupt potential Iranian weapon smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah. Tensions rise as international bodies condemn the incursion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:30 IST
Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Syrian Turmoil

In a bold maneuver, Israel has taken control of a demilitarized buffer zone within Syrian territory, aiming to bolster its border security following the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime.

The Israeli incursion drew sharp international criticism, accusing the country of violating a 1974 ceasefire agreement. The area, patrolled by a UN force, remains a focal point amid regional tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited the move as temporary, designed to prevent instability from spilling over, while bolstering security against Iranian smuggling routes to Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024