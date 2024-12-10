Left Menu

Legacy of S.M. Krishna: Veteran Politician Passes Away

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his political career across various roles, including External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra, Krishna's demise marks the end of an era. He joined BJP after a lengthy tenure with the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 07:14 IST
Legacy of S.M. Krishna: Veteran Politician Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber development, S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has died at the age of 92. Family members confirmed his passing early Tuesday morning at his residence.

Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics, had been ailing for an extended period. His political journey began in the Congress party, where he served in several pivotal roles, including as External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra.

Later in his career, Krishna transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the end of his extensive political engagement. His mortal remains are expected to be transported to his hometown of Maddur for the final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

