Legacy of S.M. Krishna: Veteran Politician Passes Away

In a somber development, S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has died at the age of 92. Family members confirmed his passing early Tuesday morning at his residence.

Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics, had been ailing for an extended period. His political journey began in the Congress party, where he served in several pivotal roles, including as External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra.

Later in his career, Krishna transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the end of his extensive political engagement. His mortal remains are expected to be transported to his hometown of Maddur for the final rites.

