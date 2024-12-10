Legacy of S.M. Krishna: Veteran Politician Passes Away
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his political career across various roles, including External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra, Krishna's demise marks the end of an era. He joined BJP after a lengthy tenure with the Congress.
- Country:
- India
In a somber development, S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has died at the age of 92. Family members confirmed his passing early Tuesday morning at his residence.
Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics, had been ailing for an extended period. His political journey began in the Congress party, where he served in several pivotal roles, including as External Affairs Minister and Governor of Maharashtra.
Later in his career, Krishna transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the end of his extensive political engagement. His mortal remains are expected to be transported to his hometown of Maddur for the final rites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
Delhi's Air Crisis: Congress MP Calls for Urgent Action