Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Alleged Misuse of Funds

In a fiery critique, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of spending an exorbitant Rs 2 billion 25 crore 78 lakh in merely 15 days to enhance his image. The former Deputy Chief Minister claims this sum, allegedly squandered on promotional activities, highlights misaligned governmental priorities.

Yadav contends that this financial extravagance has occurred amidst pressing issues such as unemployment, staggering inflation, and growing crime rates, all indicative of an administrative failure. He argues that vital sectors like education and women's welfare remain neglected while public funds are allegedly misappropriated for personal gains.

The RJD leader further lambasted the state government's showcase achievements, such as smart meter implementation, suggesting they fail to mask the broader picture of institutional corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency. Yadav implies that Nitish Kumar's expenditure on self-promotion represents a profound misdirection of state resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)