Left Menu

Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship

SM Krishna, a prominent Indian political leader, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his sophisticated leadership and significant contributions to Karnataka's development, he served as Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. Tributes pour in as his legacy of public service is remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:43 IST
Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship
SM Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 92. This marks the end of a robust political journey characterized by profound statesmanship and societal contributions.

Known for his intellectual sophistication, Krishna's political career launched in 1962 with a stunning victory as an independent MLA from Maddur. His trajectory included serving as Karnataka's Chief Minister and later the nation's External Affairs Minister. As a testament to his impactful career, tributes from notable figures poured in honoring his legacy.

The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning period to pay respects. Fondly remembered for elevating Bengaluru as an IT hub and contributing to infrastructural development, Krishna leaves behind a legacy celebrated by leaders across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024