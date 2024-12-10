Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship

In a somber turn of events, former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 92. This marks the end of a robust political journey characterized by profound statesmanship and societal contributions.

Known for his intellectual sophistication, Krishna's political career launched in 1962 with a stunning victory as an independent MLA from Maddur. His trajectory included serving as Karnataka's Chief Minister and later the nation's External Affairs Minister. As a testament to his impactful career, tributes from notable figures poured in honoring his legacy.

The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning period to pay respects. Fondly remembered for elevating Bengaluru as an IT hub and contributing to infrastructural development, Krishna leaves behind a legacy celebrated by leaders across party lines.

