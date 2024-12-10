Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Statesmanship
SM Krishna, a prominent Indian political leader, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his sophisticated leadership and significant contributions to Karnataka's development, he served as Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. Tributes pour in as his legacy of public service is remembered.
- Country:
- India
In a somber turn of events, former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna passed away early Tuesday morning at the age of 92. This marks the end of a robust political journey characterized by profound statesmanship and societal contributions.
Known for his intellectual sophistication, Krishna's political career launched in 1962 with a stunning victory as an independent MLA from Maddur. His trajectory included serving as Karnataka's Chief Minister and later the nation's External Affairs Minister. As a testament to his impactful career, tributes from notable figures poured in honoring his legacy.
The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning period to pay respects. Fondly remembered for elevating Bengaluru as an IT hub and contributing to infrastructural development, Krishna leaves behind a legacy celebrated by leaders across party lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
