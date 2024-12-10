Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Turmoil: Soros and Adani Debates Divide House

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted as members clashed over issues involving investor George Soros and the Adani Group, leading to the adjournment of the session. The allegations centered around supposed connections between Congress and Soros, and accusations of bribery involving the Adani Group.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:47 IST
  India

The Rajya Sabha witnessed tumultuous scenes on Tuesday as debates regarding George Soros and the Adani Group turned heated, forcing an adjournment of proceedings. Members from both sides hurled accusations, reflecting the deep-seated tensions within the House.

J P Nadda, Leader of the House, brought up alleged ties between the Congress leadership and billionaire George Soros, insinuating attempts to destabilize the nation. Without directly naming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Nadda highlighted her alleged role, sparking concerns about national security.

In response, Congress Deputy Leader Pramod Tiwari dismissed Nadda's claims and spotlighted the Adani affair, asserting that the group had engaged in significant corruption as per a US Attorney. This exchange quickly escalated, leading the Chairman to suspend the session amidst heightened tensions.

