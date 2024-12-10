Leadership Debate Heats Up in INDIA Bloc
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) suggests that opposition's INDIA bloc is open to leadership changes. While Congress leads now, leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad are potential contenders. Discussions are ongoing to possibly include leaders from outside the current alliance, including BJD's Naveen Patnaik.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated openness to leadership negotiations within the INDIA bloc, suggesting that a leader outside the Congress could helm the alliance.
Raut's statement follows RJD chief Lalu Prasad's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee for leadership, sparking further debate among alliance members ahead of the 2024 elections.
Although the Congress, under Mallikarjun Kharge, currently chairs the bloc, Raut emphasized ongoing dialogues with all constituents, hinting at the inclusion of other prominent leaders, potentially expanding the alliance.
