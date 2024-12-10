Left Menu

Leadership Debate Heats Up in INDIA Bloc

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) suggests that opposition's INDIA bloc is open to leadership changes. While Congress leads now, leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad are potential contenders. Discussions are ongoing to possibly include leaders from outside the current alliance, including BJD's Naveen Patnaik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:16 IST
Leadership Debate Heats Up in INDIA Bloc
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated openness to leadership negotiations within the INDIA bloc, suggesting that a leader outside the Congress could helm the alliance.

Raut's statement follows RJD chief Lalu Prasad's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee for leadership, sparking further debate among alliance members ahead of the 2024 elections.

Although the Congress, under Mallikarjun Kharge, currently chairs the bloc, Raut emphasized ongoing dialogues with all constituents, hinting at the inclusion of other prominent leaders, potentially expanding the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024