Leadership Debate Heats Up in INDIA Bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut indicated openness to leadership negotiations within the INDIA bloc, suggesting that a leader outside the Congress could helm the alliance.

Raut's statement follows RJD chief Lalu Prasad's endorsement of Mamata Banerjee for leadership, sparking further debate among alliance members ahead of the 2024 elections.

Although the Congress, under Mallikarjun Kharge, currently chairs the bloc, Raut emphasized ongoing dialogues with all constituents, hinting at the inclusion of other prominent leaders, potentially expanding the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)