BJP Slams AAP Chief's 'Sheesh Mahal' as Symbol of Corruption

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal', calling it a symbol of corruption. Videos released by BJP allege its lavish interiors reflect ill-gotten wealth. Party leaders claim Rs 42 crores of public funds were misused, intensifying corruption accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:20 IST
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's opulent residence, 'Sheesh Mahal', terming it a 'blot on democracy'. Khandelwal emphasized that this residence tarnishes the narrative of being a 'common man' that Kejriwal has long championed.

This backlash followed the release of a video by BJP state President Virendraa Sachdeva, purportedly showcasing the luxurious interiors of Kejriwal's house. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of corruption, suggesting the 'Sheesh Mahal' symbolizes wealth acquired through dubious means, and labeled the AAP government as scandal-ridden.

Adding to the charges, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat claimed Rs 42 crores from public funds were spent on the lavish interiors during the pandemic. Sehrawat called for accountability, labeling the residence a 'museum of corruption' and challenging Kejriwal to disclose the source of the funds used.

(With inputs from agencies.)

