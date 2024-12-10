BJP Slams AAP Chief's 'Sheesh Mahal' as Symbol of Corruption

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's opulent residence, 'Sheesh Mahal', terming it a 'blot on democracy'. Khandelwal emphasized that this residence tarnishes the narrative of being a 'common man' that Kejriwal has long championed.

This backlash followed the release of a video by BJP state President Virendraa Sachdeva, purportedly showcasing the luxurious interiors of Kejriwal's house. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of corruption, suggesting the 'Sheesh Mahal' symbolizes wealth acquired through dubious means, and labeled the AAP government as scandal-ridden.

Adding to the charges, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat claimed Rs 42 crores from public funds were spent on the lavish interiors during the pandemic. Sehrawat called for accountability, labeling the residence a 'museum of corruption' and challenging Kejriwal to disclose the source of the funds used.

