Netanyahu's Courtroom Drama Amidst Gaza Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand in a corruption trial amidst a complex backdrop of ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Accused of bribery and fraud, Netanyahu vigorously denies all charges, labeling the legal proceedings as a politically-driven witch hunt against him.
On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a Tel Aviv courtroom, marking his first day of testimony in a long-standing corruption trial. Netanyahu's appearances are scheduled three times a week amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Netanyahu insists on his innocence, alleging the proceedings are politically motivated. Despite war-related challenges and new threats, the court mandated his presence, intertwined with pressing national security issues.
Historically divisive, Netanyahu's legal battles have polarized Israeli politics. The recent ceasefire with Hezbollah has reignited attention on his trial, shaking domestic unity fostered during the Gaza conflict's initial stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
Opposition Standoff: Adani Bribery Allegations Shake Rajya Sabha
Adani Group Showcases Resilient Financials Amid Bribery Allegations
Bahamas Launches Debt Conversion Project to Boost Ocean Conservation and Save $124 Million
Congress Raises Storm Over Adani Bribery Allegations as Parliament Winter Session Begins