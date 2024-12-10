Left Menu

Netanyahu's Courtroom Drama Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand in a corruption trial amidst a complex backdrop of ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Accused of bribery and fraud, Netanyahu vigorously denies all charges, labeling the legal proceedings as a politically-driven witch hunt against him.

Benjamin Netanyahu

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a Tel Aviv courtroom, marking his first day of testimony in a long-standing corruption trial. Netanyahu's appearances are scheduled three times a week amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Netanyahu insists on his innocence, alleging the proceedings are politically motivated. Despite war-related challenges and new threats, the court mandated his presence, intertwined with pressing national security issues.

Historically divisive, Netanyahu's legal battles have polarized Israeli politics. The recent ceasefire with Hezbollah has reignited attention on his trial, shaking domestic unity fostered during the Gaza conflict's initial stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

