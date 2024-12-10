Protest Erupts Over Alleged Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Hundreds protested in Chanakyapuri against alleged human rights abuses against Hindus in Bangladesh. Security was bolstered outside the Bangladesh High Commission. The protesters urged the United Nations to intervene and demanded an end to the alleged Hindu genocide, citing numerous attacks on the minority in recent months.
Updated: 10-12-2024 14:25 IST
In a significant demonstration, hundreds of individuals gathered in Chanakyapuri to protest against the purported human rights abuses faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.
Amid tightened security measures outside the Bangladesh High Commission, protesters demanded urgent action from the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Participants voiced strong condemnation towards the reported atrocities, urging immediate cessation of the alleged systematic persecution in Bangladesh.
