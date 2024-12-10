Russia Claims Strategic Initiative in Ukraine Conflict
Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has led to large-scale conflict and escalated tensions with the West. Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin claims Moscow holds the strategic advantage and is close to its goals. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks diplomatic solutions and Western nations weigh in on the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:03 IST
Russia is asserting a strategic advantage in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with its foreign intelligence chief suggesting the nation is close to achieving its goals.
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, states that the situation on the battlefield favors Moscow, while Ukraine struggles to resist.
Amidst these developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy explore diplomatic avenues to resolve the prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's 'America First' Trade Policy: A Global Perspective
Scott Bessent: Trump’s Treasury Nominee Aims for Tax Cuts and Economic Reform
Trump's Cabinet Shakeup: The New Face of a Reality TV Presidency
Diverging Destinies: The Political Rise and Fall of Jair Bolsonaro and Donald Trump
Trump's Dialogue on Ukraine: A Path to Peace?