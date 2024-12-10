Left Menu

Russia Claims Strategic Initiative in Ukraine Conflict

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has led to large-scale conflict and escalated tensions with the West. Russian intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin claims Moscow holds the strategic advantage and is close to its goals. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks diplomatic solutions and Western nations weigh in on the conflict.

Updated: 10-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:03 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russia is asserting a strategic advantage in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with its foreign intelligence chief suggesting the nation is close to achieving its goals.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, states that the situation on the battlefield favors Moscow, while Ukraine struggles to resist.

Amidst these developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy explore diplomatic avenues to resolve the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

