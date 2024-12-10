Russia Claims Strategic Initiative in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is asserting a strategic advantage in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with its foreign intelligence chief suggesting the nation is close to achieving its goals.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, states that the situation on the battlefield favors Moscow, while Ukraine struggles to resist.

Amidst these developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy explore diplomatic avenues to resolve the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)