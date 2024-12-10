Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Syria Amid Regional Tensions
Israel has conducted heavy airstrikes across Syria, advancing towards Damascus, with reports of over 300 strikes since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad. A buffer zone was seized, and strikes targeted suspected weapons sites. International condemnation ensued as regional tension escalates.
Israeli forces have launched a series of intense airstrikes across Syria, moving closer to the capital, Damascus. These operations mark a significant escalation in the region, reportedly resulting in the destruction of military assets such as missile launchers and aircraft.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights outlined that Israeli forces have carried out upwards of 300 airstrikes following the deposition of President Bashar Assad over the weekend. The incursions have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, accusing Israel of exploiting instability in Syria.
The move to seize a buffer zone by Israel supposedly aims to preclude extremist access to heavy weapons. However, critics argue that these actions violate international law. Despite the controversy, Israeli officials maintain that security considerations justify their actions.
