Constitutional Court Bars Zambian Ex-president from Another Term

Zambia's Constitutional Court has declared former President Edgar Lungu ineligible for another term, citing his previous terms from 2015-2016 and 2016-2021. Lungu's potential comeback followed recent legal issues involving his family. The Patriotic Front has expressed concern over the court ruling, which Lungu did not attend.

Lusaka | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:26 IST
Constitutional Court Bars Zambian Ex-president from Another Term
  • Country:
  • Zambia

The Constitutional Court of Zambia has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to run for another term. This decision comes after Lungu announced a return to politics, despite having served terms from 2015-2016 and 2016-2021.

The court's verdict considers Lungu's first term, succeeding the late President Michael Sata, as a full term. Despite Lungu's hopes of running again, the United Party for National Development's Hakainde Hichilema secured the presidency in 2021.

Lungu's resurgence in politics followed the arrest of his family members over criminal allegations. The decision has sparked concerns from the Patriotic Front, although Lungu was absent from the court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

