Youth Congress Stages Protest in Punjab Over Farmers' Rights and Unemployment

The Punjab Youth Congress organized a protest addressing farmers' issues, unemployment, and drug concerns, directing criticism at both state and central governments. Leaders attempted to march to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence but were detained. They expressed dissatisfaction with unmet promises and the growing drug problem.

Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:02 IST
Youth Congress Stages Protest in Punjab Over Farmers' Rights and Unemployment
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Punjab Youth Congress took to the streets to protest against issues plaguing farmers, unemployment, and the drug crisis. Their demonstration was aimed at holding both state and central authorities accountable.

The protest, which saw participation from Youth Congress leaders and activists, was led by Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib. The demonstrators attempted to march towards the residence of Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, but were detained by the police.

Chib demanded a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and criticized the government's inaction. Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra voiced concerns over worsening unemployment and drug problems, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to deliver on its promises to the youth and farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

