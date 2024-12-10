Congress Rebukes BJP Over Soros Allegations Amid Adani Controversy
In a resounding rebuttal, the Congress party has dismissed allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) involving links to billionaire George Soros. The accusations have been labeled as 'baseless' and attempts to distract from pressing issues concerning the Adani controversy.
Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned why the government has not acted against Soros if he indeed promotes an 'anti-India agenda.' She highlighted purported connections between BJP members and Soros-backed initiatives like Capital Float, challenging the government's perceived inaction.
Shrinate further criticized BJP's repeated attempts to link Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi to Soros, questioning the absence of concrete measures against him. The Congress representative accused the BJP of using the Soros narrative as a 'smokescreen' to divert public attention from the Adani issue, amidst growing debates in the parliamentary winter session.
