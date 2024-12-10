Left Menu

Congress Rebukes BJP Over Soros Allegations Amid Adani Controversy

The Congress party dismisses BJP's claims of links to billionaire George Soros, labeling them baseless diversions from the Adani controversy. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate challenges the government's inaction against Soros if he poses an 'anti-India' threat, while highlighting alleged BJP ties to Soros-backed initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:29 IST
Congress Rebukes BJP Over Soros Allegations Amid Adani Controversy
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding rebuttal, the Congress party has dismissed allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) involving links to billionaire George Soros. The accusations have been labeled as 'baseless' and attempts to distract from pressing issues concerning the Adani controversy.

Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned why the government has not acted against Soros if he indeed promotes an 'anti-India agenda.' She highlighted purported connections between BJP members and Soros-backed initiatives like Capital Float, challenging the government's perceived inaction.

Shrinate further criticized BJP's repeated attempts to link Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi to Soros, questioning the absence of concrete measures against him. The Congress representative accused the BJP of using the Soros narrative as a 'smokescreen' to divert public attention from the Adani issue, amidst growing debates in the parliamentary winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024