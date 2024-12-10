Congress Slams BJP's Soros Allegations Amid Adani Debate

The Congress party has forcefully denied allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) linking it to billionaire George Soros. The Congress termed these accusations as baseless and aimed at diverting attention from the Adani controversy, which has been a focal point in recent political discussions.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate challenged the government's stance, questioning why no action was taken if Soros was allegedly pursuing an 'anti-India agenda.' Shrinate alleged BJP's connections with Soros-backed initiatives such as Capital Float and criticized the government's financial ties to Soros' global projects. She emphasized that the government's inaction raises doubts about the veracity of their claims.

Shrinate further criticized the BJP's strategy of using the Soros issue as a distraction from the Adani controversy, highlighting selective behavior in Parliament against opposition leaders. She affirmed Rahul Gandhi's right to question the government and spoke about the Congress's leadership within the INDIA bloc. The BJP's recent attacks on Congress over alleged Soros links have escalated tensions during the Parliament's winter session, with both parties trading accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)