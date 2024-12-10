Lungu Declared Ineligible: Zambia's Political Landscape Shifts

Zambia's political arena witnessed a significant shift Tuesday when the Constitutional Court ruled former President Edgar Lungu ineligible for another presidential term, following his announced return to politics last year.

The court's decision was based on Lungu's tenure, which began in 2015 after the death of President Michael Sata, marking it as his first full term. His subsequent term ran from 2016 to 2021, after which Lungu lost to Hakainde Hichilema in the national elections.

In light of the ruling, which civil rights groups state removes a formidable challenger to Hichilema in the upcoming 2026 election, Lungu expressed acceptance of the verdict, while remaining resolute in pursuing an undisclosed 'Plan B.'

