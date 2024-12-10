Gonzalez's Unwavering Return: A Promise of Change

Edmundo Gonzalez, the exiled opposition leader of Venezuela, declared his unwavering intention to return from Spain and be sworn in as president on January 10, despite facing legal threats.

Speaking at an event in Madrid, Gonzalez, who has been in exile since September 8, addressed his arrest warrant for alleged conspiracy. He denied the charges, asserting his rightful victory in a disputed July election that officially went to President Nicolas Maduro amid accusations of a coup.

Maria Corina Machado, his vice-presidential choice, remains in an undisclosed location in Venezuela but joined the event via video. She warned of the tough and perilous path lying ahead for the opposition.

