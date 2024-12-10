Left Menu

Opposition Outcry: Tensions Rise Over Adani Issue in Parliament Protests

Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament against the alleged Modi-Adani nexus. They demanded a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the matter, while carrying bags with caricatures of Modi and Adani. The protest is part of ongoing opposition demonstrations.

In a high-stakes protest on Tuesday, opposition MPs, spearheaded by the Congress, raised their voices against the alleged association between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani. The MPs carried bags emblazoned with caricatures of Modi and Adani, accompanied by the slogan 'Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai'.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined forces with members from DMK, JMM, and the Left parties to demand a joint parliamentary committee investigation. The protest unfolded at the Parliament premises as part of a string of demonstrations pertinent to the Adani issue.

The continuous protest comes after recent allegations in a US court implicating Adani's conglomerate in various scams. The Adani Group has refuted these claims as baseless, even as Congress calls for Adani's arrest and emphasizes the need for a robust inquiry.

