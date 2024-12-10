Parliament Tensions: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Protest Tactics
The BJP accused the INDIA bloc parties of disrupting Parliament, criticizing Rahul Gandhi's protest style. The opposition staged demonstrations over the Adani issue, leading to heated exchanges with the ruling party. Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Sambit Patra condemned their actions, accusing them of disrespect and disruption.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on parties of the INDIA bloc, accusing them of deliberately derailing the functioning of Parliament.
Central to their critique was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose protest tactics, particularly during demonstrations focused on the Adani issue, were deemed inappropriate for someone in his leadership position.
BJP representatives like Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Sambit Patra questioned Gandhi's commitment to his role, suggesting that his actions and mannerisms undermined both decorum and responsibility expected from opposition figures.
