Political Storm: VP Dhankhar's Removal Controversy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly criticized the opposition INDIA bloc's recent submission of a notice to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, describing it as "extremely regrettable."

Rijiju expressed confidence that the motion will be rejected in Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the widespread support for Chairman Dhankhar among members who regard him as a knowledgeable and respectable figure.

The opposition accuses Dhankhar of showing bias in his role, but Rijiju dismissed the notice as an unsuccessful attempt by Congress and its allies to divert attention from controversies involving alleged links to George Soros and other anti-India entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)