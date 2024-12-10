Left Menu

Political Storm: VP Dhankhar's Removal Controversy

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju labeled the opposition's move to submit a notice for Vice President Dhankhar's removal as regrettable. The opposition accuses Dhankhar of partisan conduct, but Rijiju claims it's a distraction from Congress's issues. The motion lacks sufficient support in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly criticized the opposition INDIA bloc's recent submission of a notice to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, describing it as "extremely regrettable."

Rijiju expressed confidence that the motion will be rejected in Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the widespread support for Chairman Dhankhar among members who regard him as a knowledgeable and respectable figure.

The opposition accuses Dhankhar of showing bias in his role, but Rijiju dismissed the notice as an unsuccessful attempt by Congress and its allies to divert attention from controversies involving alleged links to George Soros and other anti-India entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

