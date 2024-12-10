U.S. Backs Syria's Path to Transparent Governance
The U.S. supports Syria's political transition aiming for transparent, inclusive governance respecting minority rights and international standards. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized humanitarian aid flows, non-terrorist activities, and safe destruction of chemical weapons are crucial. The future Syrian government will have U.S. backing if it ensures these commitments.
The United States has thrown its weight behind Syria's political transition, advocating for a credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian government. This was articulated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his statements on Tuesday.
Blinken underscored the necessity for the new government to respect minority rights and maintain transparency and accountability, factors crucial to winning U.S. recognition and support.
He further stated that it is vital for the government to facilitate humanitarian aid, prevent terrorism, and responsibly manage Syria's arsenal of chemical and biological weapons. The future acceptance of Syria's government by the U.S. hinges on these commitments.
