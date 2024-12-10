U.S. Backs Syria's Path to Transparent Governance

The United States has thrown its weight behind Syria's political transition, advocating for a credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian government. This was articulated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his statements on Tuesday.

Blinken underscored the necessity for the new government to respect minority rights and maintain transparency and accountability, factors crucial to winning U.S. recognition and support.

He further stated that it is vital for the government to facilitate humanitarian aid, prevent terrorism, and responsibly manage Syria's arsenal of chemical and biological weapons. The future acceptance of Syria's government by the U.S. hinges on these commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)