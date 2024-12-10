Left Menu

Gandhi Siblings Stand Firm in Face of Sambhal Tensions

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with families affected by recent violence in Sambhal. Their visit followed a denied attempt to travel to the site after a deadly clash during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Gandhi Siblings Stand Firm in Face of Sambhal Tensions
In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met with families of violence victims from Sambhal at his 10 Janpath residence on Tuesday.

The Gandhi siblings aimed to extend support after being blocked by the Uttar Pradesh government from visiting the site of recent violence that erupted during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Their denied visit and subsequent meeting underscore ongoing tensions, highlighting the constitutional implications of their thwarted travel as Gandhi labeled the action "anti-constitutional."

(With inputs from agencies.)

