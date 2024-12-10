Battle of Allegations: BJP Targets Congress over Soros Links

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leaders in Parliament of associating with George Soros-backed organizations engaged in 'anti-India' activities, inciting fierce objections from the opposition. The uproar is viewed as an attempt by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Following a chaotic session, both Houses adjourned without advancing on significant matters. Congress, echoing sentiments of parliamentary stalling, claimed that the BJP's strategy is to protect businessman Gautam Adani, accusing the ruling party of using Soros as a smokescreen.

In an increasingly tense political atmosphere, issues of external influence and internal conflict are at the forefront, with demands for transparency in Parliament growing louder. The confrontation underscores the contentious nature of current Indian politics.

