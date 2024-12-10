Left Menu

Battle of Allegations: BJP Targets Congress over Soros Links

The BJP has intensified its attacks on the Congress in Parliament, alleging ties between Congress leaders and organizations backed by George Soros, accused of anti-India activities. The opposition, led by the Congress, has dismissed the claims as a diversionary tactic to shield Gautam Adani from ongoing controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:48 IST
The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leaders in Parliament of associating with George Soros-backed organizations engaged in 'anti-India' activities, inciting fierce objections from the opposition. The uproar is viewed as an attempt by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue.

Following a chaotic session, both Houses adjourned without advancing on significant matters. Congress, echoing sentiments of parliamentary stalling, claimed that the BJP's strategy is to protect businessman Gautam Adani, accusing the ruling party of using Soros as a smokescreen.

In an increasingly tense political atmosphere, issues of external influence and internal conflict are at the forefront, with demands for transparency in Parliament growing louder. The confrontation underscores the contentious nature of current Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

