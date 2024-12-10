Macron's Race Against Parliamentary Dissolution

In a bid to stabilize his administration, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to appoint a new Prime Minister within 48 hours, aiming to avoid the dissolution of parliament during the remainder of his mandate.

Macron's urgency follows the recent downfall of Michel Barnier's government, which collapsed under a no-confidence vote last week.

In a strategic move, Macron informed political party leaders, excluding the far-right National Rally and far-left France Unbowed parties, that he plans to avoid alliances with 'extreme' political factions.

