Macron's Race Against Parliamentary Dissolution
French President Emmanuel Macron is working to avoid dissolving parliament during his remaining term. After a no-confidence vote ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government, Macron aims to appoint a new Prime Minister within 48 hours, while steering clear of far-right and far-left political parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- France
In a bid to stabilize his administration, French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to appoint a new Prime Minister within 48 hours, aiming to avoid the dissolution of parliament during the remainder of his mandate.
Macron's urgency follows the recent downfall of Michel Barnier's government, which collapsed under a no-confidence vote last week.
In a strategic move, Macron informed political party leaders, excluding the far-right National Rally and far-left France Unbowed parties, that he plans to avoid alliances with 'extreme' political factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Trade Amid Shifting Geopolitics: India's Economic Outlook
Phone Tapping Controversy Unraveled: Allegations Rock Rajasthan Politics
Russian Court Pursues France24 Reporter Over Border Breach
Poland and France Stand Firm Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
Prayers and Politics: The Battle for Maharashtra's Chief Minister Seat