Macron's Strategic Moves: Avoiding Parliamentary Pitfalls

French President Emmanuel Macron aims to sidestep parliament dissolution by appointing a new Prime Minister following a no-confidence vote. Excluding far-right and far-left parties from talks, Macron seeks to form a stable government, avoiding dependence on extreme political factions during his remaining mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:58 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is maneuvering to prevent another dissolution of parliament during the final 30 months of his presidency. Sources close to the President have indicated his intentions in recent discussions with various political leaders.

Excluded from this discussion were representatives from the far-right National Rally and the far-left France Unbowed parties. A new Prime Minister is anticipated to be named within the next 48 hours, according to Macron's timeline.

This strategic move follows the government's recent loss of a no-confidence vote, spearheaded by Michel Barnier. Macron is focused on leveraging moderate political support, steering clear of reliance on 'extreme' parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

