Macron's Strategic Moves: Avoiding Parliamentary Pitfalls

French President Emmanuel Macron is maneuvering to prevent another dissolution of parliament during the final 30 months of his presidency. Sources close to the President have indicated his intentions in recent discussions with various political leaders.

Excluded from this discussion were representatives from the far-right National Rally and the far-left France Unbowed parties. A new Prime Minister is anticipated to be named within the next 48 hours, according to Macron's timeline.

This strategic move follows the government's recent loss of a no-confidence vote, spearheaded by Michel Barnier. Macron is focused on leveraging moderate political support, steering clear of reliance on 'extreme' parties.

