Syrian Leadership Transition: A Turning Point?

The European Union's latest foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has voice concerns about the likelihood of sectarian violence and a rise in extremism within Syria. Despite these worries, Kallas noted some initial positive developments. Syria's interim leader has assumed the role of caretaker prime minister, with backing from former rebels who deposed President Bashar al-Assad three days ago.

In a European Parliament committee meeting, Kallas emphasized the importance of judging Syria's new leadership by their actions, noting that it's too early to determine the country's future trajectory. She remains cautious, stating that while preliminary signs are promising, no commitments will be made without clear evidence of positive change.

European Union foreign ministers are scheduled to address this issue during their upcoming meeting in Brussels on December 16. Kallas pointed out that the fall of Assad is a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran, further influencing the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)