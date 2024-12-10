Left Menu

Syrian Leadership Transition: A Turning Point?

The European Union's new foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, expressed caution over the potential for sectarian violence and extremism in Syria, following recent regime changes. The situation remains under scrutiny as interim leadership takes hold, impacting geopolitical dynamics involving Russia and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:11 IST
Syrian Leadership Transition: A Turning Point?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's latest foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has voice concerns about the likelihood of sectarian violence and a rise in extremism within Syria. Despite these worries, Kallas noted some initial positive developments. Syria's interim leader has assumed the role of caretaker prime minister, with backing from former rebels who deposed President Bashar al-Assad three days ago.

In a European Parliament committee meeting, Kallas emphasized the importance of judging Syria's new leadership by their actions, noting that it's too early to determine the country's future trajectory. She remains cautious, stating that while preliminary signs are promising, no commitments will be made without clear evidence of positive change.

European Union foreign ministers are scheduled to address this issue during their upcoming meeting in Brussels on December 16. Kallas pointed out that the fall of Assad is a significant setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran, further influencing the region's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024