Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Engaging Poland on Transatlantic Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Warsaw, updating on discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy. The focus will be on European support for Ukraine and the upcoming Polish Presidency of the EU Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 01:10 IST
Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Engaging Poland on Transatlantic Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Warsaw this Thursday. The visit is intended to provide insights from his recent discussions held in Paris with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as disclosed by Poland's prime minister.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the visit during a government meeting on Tuesday, highlighting Macron's plans to relay the outcomes of the Paris talks. These conversations are particularly significant as they occur on the cusp of substantial transatlantic dialogues.

The Elysee office has also confirmed that Macron and Tusk will explore European support for Ukraine, set against the backdrop of a new transatlantic context and in the lead-up to Poland's turn at holding the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024