Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Engaging Poland on Transatlantic Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Warsaw this Thursday. The visit is intended to provide insights from his recent discussions held in Paris with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as disclosed by Poland's prime minister.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the visit during a government meeting on Tuesday, highlighting Macron's plans to relay the outcomes of the Paris talks. These conversations are particularly significant as they occur on the cusp of substantial transatlantic dialogues.

The Elysee office has also confirmed that Macron and Tusk will explore European support for Ukraine, set against the backdrop of a new transatlantic context and in the lead-up to Poland's turn at holding the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2025.

