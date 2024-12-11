Trump Appoints Pro-Consumer FTC Leader Amid Big Tech Antitrust Battle

In a move signaling a shift in American antitrust policy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Andrew Ferguson as the new FTC Chair. Known for his conservative views, Ferguson is expected to take a hard stance against Big Tech companies, particularly those accused of censoring conservative viewpoints.

Ferguson, who was appointed Commissioner of the FTC by President Joe Biden, has gained attention for his strong advocacy against perceived online censorship and a firm stance on freedom of speech. His appointment reflects Trump's 'America First' and pro-innovation agenda for the FTC, promising vigorous enforcement of antitrust laws.

The agency will now focus on major cases involving companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. Ferguson's leadership will likely influence ongoing and future investigations, potentially altering the course set by previous FTC Chair Lina Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)