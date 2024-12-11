Congress Demands Ruling on BJP's 'Defamatory' Remarks Against Gandhis

In a renewed plea, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address what the party considers defamatory remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The remarks were made during the Zero Hour Session of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on December 5.

Gogoi's letter to the Speaker underscores the Congress's call to expunge the offending statements, highlighting previous correspondence on December 5 and 6, 2024. The party emphasized its desire to engage in legislative business constructively after the resolution of this issue. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring a functional Parliament, questioning whether the Modi government shares this goal.

The controversy escalated as Congress pursued privilege motions against Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi. This political row further intensified following Dubey's accusations linking Gandhi to controversial international figures and organizations, casting doubt on Congress's national interest stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)