Congress Demands Ruling on BJP's 'Defamatory' Remarks Against Gandhis

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi calls for ruling on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's alleged defamatory remarks against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in Parliament. Party urges Lok Sabha Speaker to remove such comments for smooth legislative proceedings. A privilege motion against BJP leaders further intensifies political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:51 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a renewed plea, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address what the party considers defamatory remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The remarks were made during the Zero Hour Session of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on December 5.

Gogoi's letter to the Speaker underscores the Congress's call to expunge the offending statements, highlighting previous correspondence on December 5 and 6, 2024. The party emphasized its desire to engage in legislative business constructively after the resolution of this issue. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's commitment to ensuring a functional Parliament, questioning whether the Modi government shares this goal.

The controversy escalated as Congress pursued privilege motions against Nishikant Dubey and Sambit Patra, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi. This political row further intensified following Dubey's accusations linking Gandhi to controversial international figures and organizations, casting doubt on Congress's national interest stance.

