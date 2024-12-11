Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reaffirmed his stance against forming an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. This announcement was made amid ongoing media speculation of a potential coalition between the two political entities.

In a social media post, Kejriwal stated that his party would contest the elections independently, asserting confidence in their capabilities to secure a win based on their own merit. This declaration comes in light of earlier failed collaborations between the parties, specifically for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections.

Despite past electoral partnerships and ongoing talks for potential coalitions, the AAP remains firm on its decision to contest alone in Delhi. As the BJP makes significant efforts to reclaim control lost decades ago, Kejriwal's party appears committed to navigating the political landscape autonomously.

(With inputs from agencies.)