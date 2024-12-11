Left Menu

Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the AAP, reaffirmed there would be no alliance with Congress in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Despite speculation, the AAP will contest solo, continuing its tradition of independent campaigns. Previous alliances, including the Lok Sabha polls, have not been successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:53 IST
Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reaffirmed his stance against forming an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. This announcement was made amid ongoing media speculation of a potential coalition between the two political entities.

In a social media post, Kejriwal stated that his party would contest the elections independently, asserting confidence in their capabilities to secure a win based on their own merit. This declaration comes in light of earlier failed collaborations between the parties, specifically for the Delhi Lok Sabha elections.

Despite past electoral partnerships and ongoing talks for potential coalitions, the AAP remains firm on its decision to contest alone in Delhi. As the BJP makes significant efforts to reclaim control lost decades ago, Kejriwal's party appears committed to navigating the political landscape autonomously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024