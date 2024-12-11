Tensions Ease as Duterte Denies Assassination Threat Allegations

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was notably absent on Wednesday, eschewing an inquiry over a supposed assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Instead, Duterte opted to send a letter refuting claims she had issued a 'grave threat' to the president's life.

Duterte, who was once a key Marcos ally until their relations soured earlier this year, faced a subpoena from the National Bureau of Investigation. The unrest stems from a recent press conference where Duterte allegedly remarked on hiring a hitman to target Marcos, his wife, and the lower house speaker, contingent upon a threat to her own life.

Despite mounting impeachment complaints alleging graft and misconduct, Duterte has denied all accusations. Her legal team urged the NBI to give equal consideration to threats against her life. NBI Director Jaime Santiago emphasized the subpoena offered a platform for Duterte to elucidate the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)