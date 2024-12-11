Left Menu

Tensions Ease as Duterte Denies Assassination Threat Allegations

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte did not appear for questioning about an alleged assassination threat against President Marcos. Instead, she sent a letter denying any 'grave threat,' while facing impeachment complaints. The investigation continues, and she may decide to cooperate before its conclusion next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:28 IST
Tensions Ease as Duterte Denies Assassination Threat Allegations
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte was notably absent on Wednesday, eschewing an inquiry over a supposed assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Instead, Duterte opted to send a letter refuting claims she had issued a 'grave threat' to the president's life.

Duterte, who was once a key Marcos ally until their relations soured earlier this year, faced a subpoena from the National Bureau of Investigation. The unrest stems from a recent press conference where Duterte allegedly remarked on hiring a hitman to target Marcos, his wife, and the lower house speaker, contingent upon a threat to her own life.

Despite mounting impeachment complaints alleging graft and misconduct, Duterte has denied all accusations. Her legal team urged the NBI to give equal consideration to threats against her life. NBI Director Jaime Santiago emphasized the subpoena offered a platform for Duterte to elucidate the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024