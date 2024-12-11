Controversy Erupts Over CPI Protest Blocking Roads in Kerala

Mere hours after the Kerala High Court condemned the CPI(M) for obstructing traffic with a public meeting in a bustling area, the CPI stirred unrest by staging a demonstration outside the Secretariat. The protest led to significant road congestion, sparking criticism and legal repercussions.

The Joint Council, a CPI service branch, set up a stage that partially blocked a major road, causing chaos for commuters. Senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran acknowledged the disruption, pledging to avoid future road-blocking protests.

Despite earlier denials, CPI(M) officials admitted a recent meeting that impeded traffic 'was a mistake.' Legal charges have been filed against over 100 individuals involved in the protests, highlighting ongoing tensions between political activities and public order mandates.

