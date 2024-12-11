Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over CPI Protest Blocking Roads in Kerala

A protest by the CPI in Kerala has caused public inconvenience by blocking a major road. CPI leaders have vowed to avoid such disruptions in the future. The Kerala High Court criticised similar behavior by the ruling CPI(M), leading to legal actions being taken against several people.

Mere hours after the Kerala High Court condemned the CPI(M) for obstructing traffic with a public meeting in a bustling area, the CPI stirred unrest by staging a demonstration outside the Secretariat. The protest led to significant road congestion, sparking criticism and legal repercussions.

The Joint Council, a CPI service branch, set up a stage that partially blocked a major road, causing chaos for commuters. Senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran acknowledged the disruption, pledging to avoid future road-blocking protests.

Despite earlier denials, CPI(M) officials admitted a recent meeting that impeded traffic 'was a mistake.' Legal charges have been filed against over 100 individuals involved in the protests, highlighting ongoing tensions between political activities and public order mandates.

