Maharashtra Cabinet Revamp: Fadnavis' Strategic Moves

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is poised for a cabinet expansion by December 14. Despite coalition complexities involving BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, the BJP plans to secure major portfolios while ruling out the home department for Shiv Sena. Fadnavis met national leaders in Delhi to discuss the developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is preparing for a significant cabinet expansion scheduled by December 14, according to senior BJP sources.

During a recent visit to Delhi, Fadnavis, on what was termed a courtesy call, met with national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. This visit follows his appointment as Chief Minister, a role he assumed after the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the state assembly elections.

Talks have been complicated by the coalition dynamics between BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. A senior BJP leader has ruled out allocation of the home department to Shiv Sena, although the party might receive the urban development portfolio. The BJP aims to retain 21 to 22 ministerial posts, reserving some positions while navigating these coalition negotiations.

