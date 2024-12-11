BJP Intensifies Allegations Against Congress over Soros Connection
The BJP intensified its allegations against the Congress, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of deep ties with billionaire George Soros. The party claims this association may compromise India's strategic interests. Congress dismissed these allegations, suggesting they aim to distract from domestic issues involving Gautam Adani.
The BJP has escalated its rhetoric against the Congress, alleging that a deep connection exists between the Nehru-Gandhi family and US-based billionaire George Soros.
The ruling party referred to media reports suggesting that Fori Nehru, related to Jawaharlal Nehru, maintained significant ties with Soros, further alleging that these ties could have influenced India's strategic interests.
Congress has rebuffed these claims, saying they're a diversionary tactic amidst domestic controversies, including issues involving business magnate Gautam Adani.
