Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter Deletion in Delhi Constituencies

Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has levelled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at a press conference alongside Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Sisodia claimed that the BJP is attempting to manipulate the electoral rolls in seven key constituencies to gain an advantage in the forthcoming assembly elections.

According to Sisodia, BJP members have allegedly submitted mass voter deletion applications targeting 22,000 voters. He described this as a conspiracy, doubting the integrity of the Election Commission's involvement in these processes. Chadha supported these allegations by highlighting a rule infraction, stating that the same party affiliates were overwhelmingly behind the submission of these applications a mere two months before the elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP counters that the AAP has facilitated voter registration of illegal immigrants during its governance, further heating the political climate as Delhi gears up for assembly elections next February. A meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner is scheduled, led by Arvind Kejriwal, to address these allegations and concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)